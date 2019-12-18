Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 18 December, 2019

2ND INN

India

387/5 (50.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

166/3 (26.3)

West Indies need 226 runs in 143 balls at 9.48 rpo
Innings Break

BPL, 2019-20 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 December, 2019

1ST INN

Chattogram Challengers *

221/4 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon

Toss won by Dhaka Platoon (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

Ranji Wrap: Two-day Finish, TN’s Batting Collapse and a Batting Masterclass from Vidarbha

The second day of the second round of games in the Ranji Trophy saw some astonishing as the traditionally strong Tamil Nadu collapsed and Haryana won their game by an innings and 125 runs against Tripura.

Cricketnext Staff |December 18, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Ranji Wrap: Two-day Finish, TN’s Batting Collapse and a Batting Masterclass from Vidarbha

The second day of the second round of games in the Ranji Trophy saw some astonishing as the traditionally strong Tamil Nadu collapsed and Haryana won their game by an innings and 125 runs against Tripura.

Elsewhere, defending champions Vidarbha had three centurions in their game against Rajasthan while Kerala and Bengal remained locked in intense battle.

Here’s what played out across the board on the second day.

Haryana thrash Tripura

Having bowled out Tripura cheaply on the first day, Haryana made their advantage count as they piled on the runs in their first innings. Chaitanya Bishnoi (67) and Shivam Chauhan (56) along with captain Harshal Patel (45) made important contributions as they posted a healthy 242 all out.

Tripura, after a disastrous first innings, had to bat out of their skin to save the game, but only Saurabh Das managed to reach double figures as he stayed unbeaten on 10 while the rest of the batting collapsed around him lack a pack of cards. Harshal Patel (5/24) and Ashish Hooda (5/21) needed only 16.3 overs to wrap up a thumping win and pick up seven points.

Tamil Nadu Under Pressure Against Himachal Pradesh

Day 2 began with Tamil Nadu, with a strong batting unit, in a position to make their opposition toil, but to everyone’s surprise the Vaibhav Arora-led (3/21) bowling attack had their measure.

R Ashwin top scored with 24 for TN as they were skittled out for 96 with all the established names failing to fire.

Ashwin later on continued to be a menace for Himachal’s batsmen as he was instrumental in keeping them from getting away in the second innings. Himachal ended the second day with a lead of 195, and will back themselves to do well when Tamil Nadu come out to bat in the second innings.

Tight battle on-going between Kerala and Bengal

Bengal began the second day in excellent fashion as they wrapped up the final three wickets of the Kerala innings for just two runs. Kerala finished with 239 in their first innings.

However, they didn’t begin too well with the bat and lost quick wickets including Abhimanyu Easwaran. Abhishek Raman batted through the rest of the day and ended up with 110, and received some good support from the experienced Manoj Tiwary (51). A couple of cameos from Shreevats Goswami and Shahbaz Ahmed helped them get to within three runs of the opposition’s first innings total at stumps.

Vidarbha In Control Against Rajasthan

Defending champions Vidarbha made the most of a chance to bat first as captain Faiz Fazal (136), Mohit Kale (138) and Akshay Wadkar (111) propelled the score to 510/8, which is when they declared. The grand old man of Ranji Trophy Wasim Jaffer scored 60, to put Rajasthan under some serious pressure after fielding for more than one full day.

A tired Rajasthan could only bat 19 overs and lost Chetan Bist for a duck while Amitkumar Gautam (35*) and Mahipal Lormor (6*) ensured there would not be any further damage.

Karnataka in Trouble Against UP

Krishnappa Gowtham’s all-round performance won them the last contest in the final over of the game and Karnataka might need him to do something similar pretty soon against UP.

Abhimanyu Mithun took charge on the second morning as he finished with 6/60, and UP were able to add only 49 runs to their overnight score for the final five wickets as they finished with 281.

In response, an in-form Devdutt Padikkal smashed 74, while the likes of Karun Nair, Dega Nischal and Abhishek Reddy failed to make their starts count. Young Shivam Mavi struck and Mohit Jangra picked two wickets before stumps leaving Karnataka 113 runs behind with four wickets down and half the game done.

Other scores

Manipur - 116 & 84/3 * (31 ov) and Nagaland 400, Manipur trail by 200 runs with 7 wickets remaining

Assam - 162, Jharkhand – 397/8, Jharkhand lead by 235 runs with 2 wickets remaining in the 1st innings

Uttarakhand – 120, Chattisgarh – 462/6, Chhattisgarh lead by 342 runs with 4 wickets remaining in the 1st innings

Delhi – 215, Andhra Pradesh – 249/6, Andhra lead by 34 runs with 4 wickets remaining in the 1st innings

Hyderabad – 242, Punjab – 167/4, Punjab trail by 75 runs with 6 wickets remaining in the 1st innings

Madhya Pradesh – 125 & 118/3, Baroda – 222, MP lead by 21 runs with 7 wickets remaining

Railways – 248, Saurashtra – 211/3, Saurashtra trail by 37 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the 1st innings

J&K – 209 * 155/4, Maharashtra – 109, Jammu & Kashmir lead by 255 runs with 6 wickets remaining

Services – 271, Odisha – 280/6, Odisha lead by 9 runs with 4 wickets remaining in the 1st innings

Arunachal Pradesh - 343, Mizoram – 368/2, Mizoram lead by 25 runs with 8 wickets remaining in the 1st innings

Chandigarh – 420, Bihar – 6/1, Bihar trail by 414 runs with 9 wickets remaining in the 1st innings

Meghalaya – 203, Goa – 314/5, Goa lead by 111 runs with 5 wickets remaining in the 1st innings

Sikkim – 65 & 112/9, Puducherry – 446/8, Sikkim trail by 269 runs with 1 wicket remaining

Abhimanyu MithunAbhishek RamanAmitkumar GautamFaiz FazalHarshal PatelR Ashwinranji trophyTamil Nadu vs Himachal PradeshVaibhav Arora

Related stories

Ranji Wrap | Ashwin Picks Five, Samson and Fazal Score Centuries
Cricketnext Staff | December 17, 2019, 6:04 PM IST

Ranji Wrap | Ashwin Picks Five, Samson and Fazal Score Centuries

Ranji Wrap | Curfews, Twin Centuries and a Krishnappa Gowtham Classic Against TN
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 5:49 PM IST

Ranji Wrap | Curfews, Twin Centuries and a Krishnappa Gowtham Classic Against TN

Sanju Samson – Striking It Big In The Last Three Seasons
Nikhil Narain | November 28, 2019, 8:45 AM IST

Sanju Samson – Striking It Big In The Last Three Seasons

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more