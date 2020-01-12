Ranji Wrap | Vidarbha Beat Bengal, Pujara Scores Double-Ton, Tare Leads Mumbai Charge

Vidarbha beat Bengal
Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate picked up six wickets to set up Vidarbha's victory over Bengal in under two days at VCA stadium in Nagpur.
Sarwate's 6 for 47 helped Vidarbha bowl out Bengal for just 99 in the second innings, setting up a target of just 58. Vidarbha got there with nine wickets to spare.
Vidarbha began the day on 89 for 3, trailing by 81 runs after bowling out Bengal for 170 on the first day. Captain Faiz Fazal had scored a half-century, and contributions from the lower order helped Vidarbha get to 212 on a spin friendly track. Sarwate then took over running through Bengal's batting, where only two batsmen got to double digits.
Pujara scores double, Saurashtra dominate
Overnight on 162, Cheteshwar Pujara went on to fall two short of 250 while Sheldon Jackson made 161 as Saurashtra declared on 581 for 7 in Rajkot. Karnataka lost Devdutt Padikkal for a first-ball duck while ending the day 13 for no loss.
Beginning the day on 296/2 (90.0), Pujara and Jackson piled on Karnataka's misery extending their partnership to 394 before the latter fell. Pujara missed out on a 250 but Prerak Mankad made a run-a-ball 86 to keep the pressure on Karnataka.
Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Padikkal in the fourth ball of the innings as Karnataka ended the day with a mountain to climb.
Aditya Tare leads Mumbai's charge
Tare scored 154 from No. 7 as Mumbai recovered from a tricky situation to end on 488 all out against Tamil Nadu at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.
Mumbai began the day on 284 for 6, having been 129 for 5 at one stage on Day 1. They lost Vinayak Bhoir early on Day 2 but Tare and Shashank Attarde (58) added 123 for the eighth wicket to frustrate Tamil Nadu. Tushar Deshpande then hit 39 to push Mumbai further. Sai Kishore ended with four wickets while R Ashwin got three.
Tamil Nadu's openers then made a steady start taking them to 66 for no loss. Abhinav Mukund was unbeaten on 52 while L Suryaprakash was on 11.
Kerala v Punjab
Kerala and Punjab threw punches at each other before Kerale ended Day 2 on 88 for 5, leading by 97 runs at St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram.
Punjab began the day on 46/2 after bowling out Kerala for 227 on the first day. Captain Mandeep Singh fought with an unbeaten 71 but Punjab were bowled out for 218, with pacer MD Nidheesh bagging 7 for 88.
Off-spinner Gurkeerat Singh then got four wickets as Kerala lost their top order cheaply, ending the day on a tricky position leaving the game interestingly poised going into the third day.
Brief scores
Assam 209/3 v Chhattisgarh 318
Arunachal Pradesh 141/4 v Nagaland 534/7d
Andhra 237/1 v Hyderabad 225
Tripura 104/2 v Uttarakhand 90
Manipur 40/4 v Bihar 431
Kerala 227 & 88/5 v Punjab 218
Rajasthan 142/1 v Gujarat 325
Railways 244 v Madhya Pradesh 124 & 47/2
Saurashtra 581/7d v Karnataka 13/1
Tamil Nadu 66/0 v Mumbai 488
Uttar Pradesh 431 v Baroda 82/1
Haryana 90 & 218/5 v Odisha 160
J & K 360 v Services 238/9
Maharashtra 434 v Jharkhand 2/2
Chandigarh 338/8 v Sikkim 264
Pondicherry 260 v Goa 270 & 0/0
Mizoram v Meghalaya 414/4
