‘Rankings Don’t Matter on the Pitch’: Gloucestershire Posts Video Mocking Babar Azam

As the top team of the central group of T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire continues to assert its dominance on the field. They are leaving no chance to poke fun off it the field as well.

They recently posted a video on Twitter making fun of Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, who has been struggling throughout the English T20 Blast series.

Gloucestershire made a compilation of mishits by Azam while facing deliveries from medium-fast bowler David Payne. Somerset was let down by Azam in the match as Gloucestershire posted another win on the board.

The clip was captioned: “Rankings don't matter on the pitch. David Payne vs Babar Azam”. Throughout the 59-second clip, Azam, who is ranked second in T20 internationals, according to the ICC rankings, can be seen struggling against the measured bowling by Payne. In the end he gets caught after failing to time the shot well.

Batting first, Gloucestershire had posted a respectable 205 runs for the loss of six wickets, helped by 18-ball 49-run knock by Benny Howell. Chasing the target, Somerset openers Steven Davies and Azam got out under 5 overs. Azam never looked comfortable throughtout his time on the crease. Will Seed’s 82-run knock helped Somerset put up a decent fight, but in the end fell 11 runs short.

Azam has had a terrible run at the tournament so far. He has managed to score only 79 runs in the last five matches. In the match against Gloucestershire, he scored 10 runs off 17 balls.

The star Pakistani batsman is unable to find form as their team is struggling to win points. Last season, he scored 578 runs playing for Somerset. Currently, Somerset stands at the fourth position in their group.

While Azam is an established international cricketer, David Payne is yet to make debut on the international stage.