Ranveer Will Not Perform at IPL Opening Ceremony Due to Injury

"After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh to not perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," his spokesperson said in a statement.
The "Padmaavat" actor, however, will continue shooting for his next "Gully Boy".
"Ranveer will continue to shoot for 'Gully Boy' as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot," the statement added.
The actor is also working in Rohit Shetty's cop film "Simmba" and Kabir Khan's sports drama "83", in which he would portray former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
First Published: April 2, 2018, 12:13 PM IST