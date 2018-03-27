IPL Opening Ceremony: Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline Among Stars to Perform

Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official said that reaching out to each and every fan has always been the idea while planning for these opening ceremonies and it is no different this time either as the board believes that these young actors will not only win the hearts of the young fans, but also reach the audience at home ahead of a spectacular season of entertainment on the cricket pitch.
“Ranveer, Varun, Jacqueline, Parineeti and Tamanna are some of the Bollywood stars who will set the stage on fire at the opening. Apart from that, you will also have the likes of Mika and Prabhudeva to entertain the fans. The idea is to not just give those at the ground a good time, but to also give those watching on television a show they will remember in the days to come."
"It is always about starting well and the job is half done. The idea of having different opening ceremonies at different venues did not go down too well with the audience last time round, so this is the plan this time,” the official said.
Asked about rumours that Ranveer is being paid a whopping Rs 5 crore for the performance at the opening the official refused to get into details.
“See, the budget is Rs 20 crore and that has been approved. Now, let us not get into minute details on who is being paid what for how long. As long as we are able to give you guys a show worth remembering, there shouldn’t be anything to complain about. We believe that this opening ceremony will just like in previous years, set the tone on what is expected to be a thrilling tournament over the next 50 days.”
This IPL will also see the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after they were suspended for two years by the Lodha committee post the match-fixing fiasco that rocked the cash-rich league.
