Rare Double 0 for 0 Declaration in New Zealand's Plunket Shield

The result came in a thrilling fashion in the end with left-arm seamer Ryan McCone dismissing Canterbury's last man Andrew Hazeldine with six balls left in the game after the last pair had thwarted the Central Stags bowlers for 26 overs.
After rain had washed out the second and third days of the game, the fourth and final day started with Central Stags on 301 for 7 in their first innings. They added a further 51 runs before declaring on 352 for 7 in the seventh over of the day. Canterbury then decided to declare their innings on 0 for 0 followed by Central Stags doing the same which left the former needing 353 to win in a possible 89 overs.
Canterbury then collapsed to 131 for 9 shortly after tea with New Zealand international Seth Rance picking up five wickets to put his side in sight of victory. However, No. 10 & 11, Will Williams (28) and Hazeldine (41) held fort for the longest time to almost get Canterbury through to a famous draw before McCone got one to shape away from around the wicket, breaching Hazeldine's defence.
The most recent examples of double 0 for 0 declarations came in the 2013 County Championships in England, with Hampshire involved on both occasions against Gloucestershire and Leicestershire.
First Published: October 13, 2018, 2:35 PM IST