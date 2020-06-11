Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Rarely Satisfied, Pakistan's Babar Azam Wants to Emulate Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Babar, who is Pakistan's limited-overs captain, said there were some style similarities.

Reuters |June 11, 2020, 8:26 AM IST
Rarely Satisfied, Pakistan's Babar Azam Wants to Emulate Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam's sparkling form has earned him comparisons with Virat Kohli but the elegant right-hander says he has a long way to go before he can be considered the Indian skipper's equal.

Both top-order batsmen score freely and play the cover drive particularly well. Babar averages above 45 in tests and 50-plus in both one-dayers and Twenty20 Internationals, putting him in the top five of all three formats.

"He's one of the best players. I'm still behind him," Babar told the Cricbuzz website.

"I'll try to be as good as him and win matches for my country."

Babar, who is Pakistan's limited-overs captain, said there were some style similarities.

"Asian batsmen have the same technique and strokeplay. I guess some of our shots look similar," he added.

The 25-year-old says he closely follows the careers of the top batsmen, watching how they master challenging conditions and overcome difficult phases.

"I don't look to compare myself with the greats," he said.

"When I'm playing, I'm not trying to show off or prove any point to anyone. For me, it's about whether I'm satisfied with my performance.

"I'm happy as long as I can help Pakistan win matches.

"I'm rarely satisfied with my performance because I always see room for improvement."

Pakistan are scheduled to play three tests and the same number of Twenty20 Internationals against England in August-September though exact dates and venues are yet to be finalised.

Babar Azamcoronavirus pandemicIndia vs Pakistan CricketKohli Babar Azam comparisonvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more