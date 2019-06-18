starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | 11 Sixes & 110 Runs - Rashid Registers Worst Figures in WC History

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | 11 Sixes & 110 Runs - Rashid Registers Worst Figures in WC History

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan registered the worst bowling figures in the World Cup history against England in Manchester on Tuesday (June 18). The 20-year-old was slammed for 110 runs in nine overs.

Martin Snedden from New Zealand had conceded 105 runs in 12 overs against England in the 1983 World Cup.

Rashid became the first spinner and 13th bowler in Men's ODI history to concede over 100 runs in a game. Australia's Mick Lewis is the only bowler who was taken out for more runs (113) in an encounter.

rashid 11

To add on that, Rashid was smashed for 11 sixes - most by any bowler in a One-Day International. Out of those 110 runs, 58 were scored by England captain Eoin Morgan who smoked 17 sixes in his 71-ball 148.

It was Morgan who took the attack to Rashid and blasted him for seven maximums. Apart from him, Moeen Ali hit him for two sixes, while Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow too cleared the fence once each.

Overall, Rashid has performed below par in the 2019 World Cup. He has only taken three wickets so far in five games, but was fairly economical in the first four matches.

