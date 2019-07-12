starts in
Rashid Appointed Afghanistan Captain, Asghar Gets Vice-captain Role

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
Rashid Appointed Afghanistan Captain, Asghar Gets Vice-captain Role

After a dismal showing at the 2019 ICC World Cup, the Afghanistan cricket team has had another change in leadership with ace leg spinner Rashid Khan being appointed as captain across all three formats – Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Former skipper Asghar Afghan has been appointed his deputy.

Rashid, from whom a lot was expected at the World Cup, too had a terrible outing and finished with the worst figures as a bowler among his teammates. He bagged seven wickets in nine games and conceded 416 runs.

Afghanistan had gone into the World Cup in England and Wales with Gulbadin Naib as the skipper, a decision that did not go down too well with the seniors in the team. Rashid wasn’t happy after the board sacked Asghar, the new vice captain, from the post of captain in the build up to the World Cup.

Under the leadership of Naib, Afghanistan returned with 0 points from nine games at the World Cup and finished bottom of the table.

Prior to his removal from captaincy, Asghar had led Afghanistan to ODI series wins over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe as well as their first-ever Test win over Ireland earlier this year.

Rashid’s first major assignment will be a one-off Test against Bangladesh in September followed by a tri-series with Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

After that Rashid and Afghanistan play a full series against the West Indies - including a one-off Test match - in their adopted home country India in November. The "home" series will include three T20Is and three ODIs apart from the only Test, beginning from November 27. The venue of the Test as well as the shorter-format games are yet to be decided.​

ACBAsghar AfghanGulbadin Naibicc world cup 2019Rashid Khan

