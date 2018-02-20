Rashid Khan Becomes Top-ranked ODI Bowler, Youngest Ever to Do So

Rashid has joined India pacer Jasprit Bumrah at the top with 16 wickets in the series against Zimbabwe which Afghanistan won 4-1 to become the youngest to attain top ranking. Meanwhile, Bumrah's eight wickets against South Africa in the recently-concluded ODI series has helped him move two places to take the joint-first position.
It just gets better for @rashidkhan_19 as he achieves a great milestone in his career.— Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 20, 2018
Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/q949MZnKIi
South Africa spinner Imran Tahir held the top spot earlier but after an abysmal show against the 'Men in Blue', he has slipped to sixth in the list. Tahir could scalp only one wicket in the four matches that he played in the series, which the Proteas lost 1-5.
Meanwhile, Rashid's 51 runs in two innings in the series against Zimbabwe — which also included a brisk 43 in the final match in Sharjah — has helped him break into the top-five in the list of all-rounders as well, while he has also moved up 11 slots to take 115th place among batsmen.
In the batting department, there is no one in world cricket who is better than the India skipper Virat Kohli at the moment and that shows in the rankings as well. Kohli has received the highest batting ratings for ODIs in the latest rankings revealed by the ICC and he sits on the top with 909 points — the highest for any player in the last 27 years. He's just the second player after AB de Villiers to have over 900 points in Tests and ODIs at the same time.
First Published: February 20, 2018, 5:19 PM IST