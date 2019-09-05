Rashid Khan scripted history as he became the youngest ever Test captain on Thursday leading Afghanistan against Bangladesh in the one-off Test.
The record was earlier held by Zimbabwe's Tatenda Taibu who was 20 years and 358 days old when he led his side against Sri Lanka in 2004. Rashid is 20 years and 350 days old.
Youngest Test captains
20y 350d: Rashid Khan (AFG)
20y 358d: Tatenda Taibu (ZIM)
21y 77d: Nawab of Pataudi (IND)
22y 15d: Waqar Younis (PAK)
22y 82d: Graeme Smith (SA)
22y 115d: Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
Rashid won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday.
Bangladesh picked an all-spin bowling attack while Afghanistan handed Test debuts to Ibrahim Zadran, Qais Ahmed and Zahir Khan.
The Chittagong Test is the third five-day match for Afghanistan since they received Test status in 2017 and the first against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan.
Afghanistan Playing XI: Ihsanullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai, Rashid Khan (capt), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmed, Zahir Khan.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Rashid Khan Breaks 15-Year-Old Record to Become Youngest Test Captain
Rashid Khan scripted history as he became the youngest ever Test captain on Thursday leading Afghanistan against Bangladesh in the one-off Test.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
Rashid Khan 'Excited' to Lead Afghanistan in Bangladesh Test
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
Bangladesh Must Focus on Process and be Patient Against Afghanistan: Domingo
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
Not Concerned About Any Area Ahead of Bangladesh Test: Andy Moles
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings