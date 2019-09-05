Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

149/3 (50.2)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bat)
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

170/3 (44.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Rashid Khan Breaks 15-Year-Old Record to Become Youngest Test Captain

Rashid Khan scripted history as he became the youngest ever Test captain on Thursday leading Afghanistan against Bangladesh in the one-off Test.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
Rashid Khan Breaks 15-Year-Old Record to Become Youngest Test Captain

Rashid Khan scripted history as he became the youngest ever Test captain on Thursday leading Afghanistan against Bangladesh in the one-off Test.

The record was earlier held by Zimbabwe's Tatenda Taibu who was 20 years and 358 days old when he led his side against Sri Lanka in 2004. Rashid is 20 years and 350 days old.

Youngest Test captains

20y 350d: Rashid Khan (AFG)

20y 358d: Tatenda Taibu (ZIM)

21y 77d: Nawab of Pataudi (IND)

22y 15d: Waqar Younis (PAK)

22y 82d: Graeme Smith (SA)

22y 115d: Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

Rashid won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday.

Bangladesh picked an all-spin bowling attack while Afghanistan handed Test debuts to Ibrahim Zadran, Qais Ahmed and Zahir Khan.

The Chittagong Test is the third five-day match for Afghanistan since they received Test status in 2017 and the first against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Ihsanullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai, Rashid Khan (capt), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmed, Zahir Khan.

AfghanistanBangladesh vs Afghanistan 2019Rashid KhanTatenda TaibuWaqar Younis

Related stories

Rashid Khan 'Excited' to Lead Afghanistan in Bangladesh Test
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 4:26 PM IST

Rashid Khan 'Excited' to Lead Afghanistan in Bangladesh Test

Bangladesh Must Focus on Process and be Patient Against Afghanistan: Domingo
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 1:05 PM IST

Bangladesh Must Focus on Process and be Patient Against Afghanistan: Domingo

Not Concerned About Any Area Ahead of Bangladesh Test: Andy Moles
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 10:58 PM IST

Not Concerned About Any Area Ahead of Bangladesh Test: Andy Moles

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...