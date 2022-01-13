Rashid Khan Claims Third-Best Bowling Figures in BBL History

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has registered the third-best bowling figures in the Big Bash League’s history. In the clash between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers, Rashid spun his web around the opposition to claim 6-17 which is also his career-best bowling figure. It’s Rashid’s final game of the season for Adelaide Strikers, with the leg-spinner soon departing for international duty.

Rashid’s heroics helped Adelaide in registering a clinical 71-run win over Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Wednesday. With the win, Adelaide have now moved to the fifth spot on the points table.

The Afghan spinner became the third bowler in BBL’s history to claim a six-wicket haul after Lasith Malinga and Ish Sodhi.

Best Bowling Figures – Big Bash League

Lasith Malinga – 6-7, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Perth, 2012

Ish Sodhi – 6-11, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Sydney, 2017

Rashid Khan – 6-17, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Brisbane, 2022

It was also the 300th T20 game for the 23-year-old as he also posted a note on Instagram to celebrate the special feat.

“300th T20 game with career best figures 6/17 unforgettable night for me Great win @strikersbbl . Thank you everyone for your love and support," he wrote.

During his first spell, Rashid got the better of Sam Heazlett and Jake Lehmann off successive deliveries to hurt Brisbane’s chase. However, he missed the chance of getting a hat-trick.

Later he returned to attack in the 13th over he dismissed Will Prestwidge to put Brisbane on the mat. In the 14th over, the Afghan spinner claimed three wickets in the space of five deliveries to wrap up the opposition’s innings. Interestingly, five of his six victims were dismissed on a duck as he ended his BBL 2021/22 stint with Adelaide Strikers.

