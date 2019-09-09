Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan Dedicates Man of the Match Trophy to Outgoing Nabi

Rashid Khan, who was named the man of the match as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs in the one-off Test match at Chittagong after taking 11 wickets in the match, dedicated the trophy to the retiring Mohammad Nabi.

September 9, 2019
“The legend Nabi, who has played his last Test, has helped me and other young spinners a lot. I wish him all the best and I want to dedicate my man of the match award to him.”

Speaking on the victory, Afghanistan skipper Rashid said that it was a ‘total team effort’, adding that the youngsters have learnt quickly and that the domestic four-day structure was reaping dividends.

“It was a total team effort. The youngsters are learning very quickly and we now have a good four-day structure at home. That's the best thing done by the cricket board.

“The challenge was for the batsmen to stay on the pitch for as long as possible and they did a terrific job.

“The credit goes to the players, supporting staff. The camp we had in Abu Dhabi was in the hottest weather I have ever been and then you come here; compared to that, it looked easier out here.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan was critical of the way his batsmen fared, saying that they will need to forget this loss quickly and focus on the upcoming T20I tri-series featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

“I think it's a combination of the application of our batsmen and the Afghanistan bowling. We need to do a lot of hard work to become a good, consistent team.

“After playing for 20 years, we cannot say it's a build-up process. We are playing a Test after quite some time but credit must go to Afghanistan.

“We need to forget this match as soon as possible and focus on the T20 series. Afghanistan are a very good team in that format. With the (T20) World Cup coming up next year, we need to focus on T20s.”

