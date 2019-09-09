Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan Dedicates Man of the Match Trophy to Outgoing Nabi
Rashid Khan, who was named the man of the match as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs in the one-off Test match at Chittagong after taking 11 wickets in the match, dedicated the trophy to the retiring Mohammad Nabi.
