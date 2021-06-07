Rashid Khan Dreams of Bowling to Sachin Tendulkar Some Day

Batting legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar continues to be a source of inspiration for scores of players of the present generation. While several were lucky to share the field with the batting maestro, others –who missed the privilege — often wish to have that opportunity some time in their lifetime.

One such admirer is Afghanistan’s spin sensation Rashid Khan, who has expressed his desire to bowl to the Master Blaster someday.

During a recent interaction with Crickwick on YouTube, Khan was replying to a specific question about Tendulkar losing his wicket to leg-spinner just once during the last 13 years of his limited-overs career.

In response, Khan said that’s the reason why he wants to bowl to him as he (Tendulkar) hardly losthis wicket to leg-spinners. The leggie added that “more than getting him out, it would be a huge pleasure to bowl to someone like Tendulkar.” He further reiterated that picking his wicket is a “different thing”, but it would be a “dream come true” to just bowl to the legendary cricketer.

During the interview, he also spoke about his style and said, as a spinner one needs to have an idea of the kind of deliveries they need to “bowl to a particular batsman”. Khan further explained that every batsman plays his “deliveries differently” and that led him to “study really hard” on how or where to bowl at them. Khan also recalled bowling to former Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq and considered it to be huge moment for him.

Khan made his One-Day International debut for Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in October 2015 and has become an indispensable part of the national team. The 22-year-old leg-spinner has so far played in five Tests, picking 34 wickets, while in 74 ODIs he took 140 wickets. In the T20 Internationals, he has scalped 85 wickets from 51 outings.

The spin sensation — who is one of the most wanted players for the T20 franchises across the globe –will be seen in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here