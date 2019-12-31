Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rashid Khan Goes for his Most Expensive Figures in BBL

Sydney Thunder reached 168/5 after 20 overs.

IANS |December 31, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Rashid Khan Goes for his Most Expensive Figures in BBL

Premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan could not finish 2019 on a high as he was taken to the cleaners in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) where he plays for Adelaide Strikers.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid, ranked No. 1 in T20Is, was taken for 44 runs in four overs, the most he has leaked in the BBL against Sydney Thunder in front of a packed festive crowd here on New Year's Eve.

Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bat first as Callum Ferguson top-scored for them with a 46-ball 73. Rashid got Ferguson's wicket but it was scant consolation as the batter tonked him to all areas of the park along with Usman Khawaja who scored 63.

Sydney Thunder reached 168/5 after 20 overs.

Earlier in the league, Rashid flaunted a new bat design. While playing against defending champions Melbourne Renegades, Rashid was seen holding a bat that had a depression on its back, giving it the look of a camel's back.

Cricket Australia tweeted a picture of the bat and nicknamed it "The Camel."

