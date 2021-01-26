- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
Rashid Khan Helps Afghanistan Secure Whitewash vs Ireland in ODI Series
A brilliant all-round display from Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan secure a series clean sweep against Ireland on Tuesday with a 36-run victory in the third one-day international at Abu Dhabi.
- AFP
- Updated: January 26, 2021, 9:34 PM IST
A brilliant all-round display from Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan secure a series clean sweep against Ireland on Tuesday with a 36-run victory in the third one-day international at Abu Dhabi.
Rashid's swashbuckling 48 helped Afghanistan recover from 163-7 to post 266-9 from their 50 overs, before the leg-spinner took four wickets as Ireland fell short despite a second straight hundred from Paul Stirling.
The whitewash sees Afghanistan collect 30 points in the race to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.
After a quick start, the Afghans became bogged down by Ireland's spinners, with Simi Singh claiming 3-37.
But a stunning late onslaught from Rashid, whose 40-ball innings featured three fours and three sixes, saw Afghanistan post a competitive total.
Stirling's 12th ODI ton helped Ireland stay in the chase despite losing regular wickets, but the opener was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 37th over.
A 30-run eighth-wicket partnership between Singh and Andy McBrine kept the slim Irish hopes alive.
But, after Hashmatullah Shahidi made a mess of a catch from Singh off Rashid's bowling, Mohammad Nabi was alert to the situation to run out Singh.
Rashid bowled Craig Young with the next delivery and Naveen-ul-Haq trapped McBrine lbw as Afghanistan completed the series in style with three wickets in as many balls.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking