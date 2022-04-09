'I Know I've the Skill and Talent to Deliver': Rashid Khan Wishes to be a 'Better Batsman'

Apart from troubling batters at almost his will, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has also displayed his ability to smash long hits in tournaments like the Indian Premier League and Big Bash League in the past. But he is not satisfied with cameos and now wants to deliver more consistently with the bat. Rashid, who is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing seasons of IPL, is keen on delivering on both fronts for his team.

The 24-year-old felt that he has the ability to be a better batter and just needed to take more responsibility.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“I think I can be a much better batsman than what I am now. I should be someone taking more responsibility in that department as well. I keep working on my batting. In the last couple of years, there’s more expectation from me in that department that I can deliver crucial 20-25 runs with the bat. I know I have the skill and talent to deliver that, it’s just about bringing that confidence in you that you can deliver,” Rashid was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Advertisement

While Rashid has not got many chances to bat in IPL and has only 222 runs to his credit, he has emerged as one of the most successful spinners in the tournament since making his debut in 2017.

Rashid has picked a total of 98 wickets in 79 games at an average of 20.32 and an amazing economy rate of a little over six runs per over. In the ongoing season of IPL, the 24-year-old has claimed 5 wickets in 3 games so far.

Rashid also hoped to play more Test cricket for his country and improve his skills while playing against big teams. Afghanistan has played only five Test matches since getting its full membership by the International Cricket Council in 2017.

“As a player, it disappoints you because you always wait for opportunities to play big teams. It’s about improving your cricket and learning new things. We all were looking forward to it but sometimes things do not go your way. I hope we get the opportunity to play them soon. You want to bowl long spells to learn more about your bowling. I do hope we get the opportunity in the next few years to play more test matches,” he concluded.

ALSO READ | ‘That Side Now is Feeling the Heat’: Ravi Shastri Picks 2 Teams With Weak Bowling Attack in IPL 2022

Rashid represented his country in all the five matches so far, picking 34 wickets including five 5-wickets hauls and a best of 11/137 against Bangladesh in 2019.

He also holds the record of being the youngest Test captain having led his side at an age of 20 years and 350 days. Afghanistan was slated to play a Test against Australia last year, but the match was cancelled following the Taliban take over.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here