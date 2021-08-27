Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Condemn Kabul Airport Attacks: 'Stop Killing Afghans, Please'

Afghanistan star cricketers have condemned the recent attacks in Kabul. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi both have tried to attract world’s attention after the recent blasts in Kabul airport, condemning the barbaric attack in strongest possible sense.

While Khan tweeted: “Kabul is bleeding again STOP KILLING AFGHAN PLEASE.” Nabi’s message was well articulated: “I express my deepest condolences to my countrymen lost their lives in today’s attack in the vicinity fo Kabul airport. We condemn such attacks on the strongest possible terms and urge the world to help Afghans get through these tough times.”

I express my deepest condolences to my countrymen lost their lives in today’s attack in the vicinity fo Kabul airport. We condemn such attacks on the strongest possible terms and urge the world to help Afghans get through these tough times. #KabulBlast pic.twitter.com/lJP5GKFuAE— Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) August 26, 2021

Kabul is bleeding again 😢😢💔💔STOP KILLING AFGHAN PLEASE 🙏🙏😢😢🇦🇫🇦🇫— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 26, 2021

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan, currently playing The Hundred, painted his country’s flag on his face during Trent Rockets’ game against Southern Brave in The Hundred Eliminator. Rashid has been voicing out for peace and showed his love for the Afghan flag, even as Taliban took over the country and collapsed the government. While Taliban have a flag of their own, Rashid has been showing his support for the Afghan flag on social media as well.

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets have rallied behind Rashid, who they feel is “not his regular bubbly self" during the ongoing The Hundred tournament.

“We have a fantastic group of lads and they have really rallied around him, trying to keep him busy and look after him as much as we can," said Trent Rockets skipper Lewis Gregory to Sky Sports.

Commercial flight operations from around the world have been closed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul due to the ongoing crisis. No flight can fly over the Afghan airspace since the Taliban took over the country on Sunday. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has resigned and left the country.

