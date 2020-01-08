Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 37, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Khulna Tigers

179/2 (20.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

137/5 (16.0)

Cumilla Warriors need 43 runs in 24 balls at 10.75 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 28, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

145/5 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

66/3 (8.0)

Melbourne Stars need 80 runs in 72 balls at 6.66 rpo

Match 3: NAM VS OMA

live
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Rashid Khan Registers Third T20 Hat-Trick of Career for Adelaide Strikers

Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan once again proved why is he one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the game as he registered his third career T20 hat-trick in a game between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |January 8, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
Rashid Khan Registers Third T20 Hat-Trick of Career for Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide: Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan once again proved why is he one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the game as he registered his third career T20 hat-trick in a game between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Wednesday.

The sensational spinner first accounted for the wicket of Sixers' skipper James Vince (27) in the second last ball of the 11th over before accounting for the wicket of incoming batter Jack Edwards, who was back in the hut without opening his account after being trapped by Rashid in the next delivery.

The Afghan then sent back Jordan Silk (16) in a similar fashion in the first ball of the 12th over to complete his hat-trick.

Earlier, Rashid had also dismissed Sixers' skipper Daniel Hughes (17) to return with impressive figures of 4/22 from his allotted four overs.

Rashid, who currently tops the charts for the ICC T20 international bowler rankings, has 284 scalps from 200 T20 games. In T20Is, he has 84 wickets to his name from 45 games.

Asked to bat first, the Strikers batsmen failed to click and it was because of Jake Weatherald (47) and Alex Carey's (32) notable contributions that helped the host put a moderate 135 on board before being bundled out in 19.4 overs.

Later, despite Rashid's heroics, the Sixers overhauled the target with some hiccups with eight balls left to register a two-wicket victory.

Adelaide StrikersHat-trickKhanrashidrashid hat-trickRashid KhanSydney Sixers

Rashid Khan Goes for his Most Expensive Figures in BBL
Cricketnext Staff | December 31, 2019, 5:24 PM IST

Rashid Khan Goes for his Most Expensive Figures in BBL

Rashid Khan Leads From The Front as Afghanistan’s Ascent Continues
Shayne Dias | September 9, 2019, 10:39 PM IST

Rashid Khan Leads From The Front as Afghanistan’s Ascent Continues

Gulbadin Naib Threatens to Expose 'Mafia Circle' in Afghanistan Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | December 13, 2019, 10:52 AM IST

Gulbadin Naib Threatens to Expose 'Mafia Circle' in Afghanistan Cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more