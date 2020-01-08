Rashid Khan Registers Third T20 Hat-Trick of Career for Adelaide Strikers
Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan once again proved why is he one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the game as he registered his third career T20 hat-trick in a game between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Wednesday.
