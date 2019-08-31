Rashid Khan Relishes Test Captaincy, Says Ready to ‘Switch it On’

New Afghanistan Test captain Rashid Khan has said that his team is ready to ‘switch it on’, as he steps into his new role ahead of Afghanistan’s one-off Test against Bangladesh starting on September 5.
The Afghanistan team landed in Dhaka on Friday, and has started the process of acclimatizing ahead of the match. "I am pretty excited with the new role (as the captain) and the team. I will try my best to be positive and enjoy the game," Rashid told reporters upon arrival.
"It is different (The Test format), and you have to have different kind of mentality for that," Rashid said. "You have more time and certainly there is more pressure in the Test cricket. As a player you need to switch on and switch off being playing like in T20, in ODI's and in Test cricket and we are ready for that.
"We have that mental preparation and we have worked on how to play four-day cricket, five-day cricket. We have worked on that, we have had a good practice camp before coming here. Inshaallah we will try our best to do positive and do well in the game.”
Afghanistan has played two Tests in its short association with the format, losing their first ever encounter against India and beating Ireland. Rashid recognized the fact that playing Bangladesh will provide its own set of challenges.
"Bangladesh are playing well and especially in the World Cup they were unbelievable," Rashid said. "Their cricket improved day by day and as a team we need to take it positively. We prepare well for each and every team and it will be a good series for us.”
Afghanistan will first play a two-day practice game before the Test, after which a tri-nation T20 series will take place after the addition of Zimbabwe.
