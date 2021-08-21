Rashid Khan Shows Love and Support for Afghanistan, Paints Country's Flag on Face

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan, currently playing The Hundred, painted his country’s flag on his face during Trent Rockets’ game against Southern Brave in The Hundred Eliminator. Rashid has been voicing out for peace and showed his love for the Afghan flag, even as Taliban took over the country and collapsed the government. While Taliban have a flag of their own, Rashid has been showing his support for the Afghan flag on social media as well.

Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices. We hope and pray for the peaceful , developed and United nation INSHALLAH #happyindependenceday 🇦🇫🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/ZbDpFS4e20— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets have rallied behind Rashid, who they feel is “not his regular bubbly self" during the ongoing The Hundred tournament.

“We have a fantastic group of lads and they have really rallied around him, trying to keep him busy and look after him as much as we can," said Trent Rockets skipper Lewis Gregory to Sky Sports.

“I know he has been around a long time but he is still a young lad. You can see he is not his regular bubbly self and all we can really do is try and pick him up."

Khan, who is among the best bowlers in T20 format, and is in huge demand around the world, is the joint highest wicket-taker along with England’s Adil Rashid (prior to the start of Friday’s eliminator) with 12 wickets.

He has also managed an economy rate under eight.

“The guy is unbelievable. He has done it all around the world and he is doing it in England this year.

“When you throw in the circumstances with what’s going on back home where his family are, it’s nothing short of amazing. What he brings to his country and cricket is huge.

“He is fully focused on his cricket."

(IANS inputs)

