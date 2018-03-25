Rashid Khan Smashes Record, Becomes Fastest to 100 ODI Wickets

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
File image of Rashid Khan. (Getty Images)

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan became the fastest bowler to pick 100 ODI wickets on Thursday as he picked up Shai Hope's wicket in the ICC World Cup Qualifier.

Khan achieved the feat in just 44 ODI matches, comfortable surpassing Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who reached the landmark in 52 matches.

The No 2 ranked ODI bowler, had Shai Hope lbw for 23 with the last ball of his third over during Sunday’s final of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare, which helped him achieve the landmark.

The leg-spinner was crucial for Afghanistan in their previous game against Ireland, which was a virtual play-off to seal the World Cup spot.

The team had lost their opening World Cup Qualifier group games to Zimbabwe, Scotland and Hong Kong, but managed to sneak through to the Super Six stage. They beat West Indies, UAE and Ireland to secure their place in Sunday’s final and also 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The 19-year-old has taken the game by storm ever since his debut in 2015 and has been a key player in Afghanistan's rise in cricket, where the team has achieved a Test status.

They will take on India in their first Test in June.

First Published: March 25, 2018, 4:10 PM IST

