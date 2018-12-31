Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Rashid Khan Turns Out for Adelaide Strikers Despite Losing Father

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 31, 2018, 5:08 PM IST
Picture Credit: Twitter/Adelaide Strikers

Rashid Khan finished with figures of two for 34 in his four overs, dismissing Jason Sangha and Daniel Sims, against Adelaide Strikers in the New Year's Eve clash on Monday.

However, Rashid's celebrations were also subdued during the game.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner's father passed away on Sunday (December 30) but despite the immense loss, he decided to stay on in Australia and play for the Strikers at the Adelaide Oval.

Rashid's efforts, along with Ingram's 75 in the first innings and Peter Siddle's three-for, helped the Strikers beat Thunder by 20 runs.

Rashid got overwhelming support from the cricket fraternity after the news of the demise of his father, with the likes of Jason Gillespie, Kevin Pietersen and Irfan Pathan tweeting in solidarity.



First Published: December 31, 2018, 11:33 AM IST

