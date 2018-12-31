Rashid Khan Turns Out for Adelaide Strikers Despite Losing Father

However, Rashid's celebrations were also subdued during the game.
The Afghanistan leg-spinner's father passed away on Sunday (December 30) but despite the immense loss, he decided to stay on in Australia and play for the Strikers at the Adelaide Oval.
Rashid's efforts, along with Ingram's 75 in the first innings and Peter Siddle's three-for, helped the Strikers beat Thunder by 20 runs.
Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.
Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in myI miss u #plztalktomeOncepic.twitter.com/BGIHaqKVbx
— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2018
Rashid got overwhelming support from the cricket fraternity after the news of the demise of his father, with the likes of Jason Gillespie, Kevin Pietersen and Irfan Pathan tweeting in solidarity.
Here for you Rashy. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) December 30, 2018
So sorry mate! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) December 30, 2018
May Allah blessed his soul. My condolences to u brother — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 30, 2018
