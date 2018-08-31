Rashid Khan's Re-Signing With Sussex Has Coach Jason Gillespie 'Jumping For Joy'

Loading...
Rashid who had earlier signed only for the first-half of this year's competition, extended his stay after pulling out of CPL 2018. He picked up 17 wickets at an impressive 14.25 and economy rate of 6.29 helping his team to progress to the quarter-final. However, he had to leave early due to international commitments. Sussex managed to beat Durham in the quarter-final and are now through to the Finals Day.
"I'm so happy and pleased to be back with Sussex in the 2019 T20 Blast. I had the best time this year; my teammates, the coaching staff and the management staff were amazing. I really enjoyed my stay and can't wait to come again and play for Sussex next year," said Rashid.
"I was really pleased to see the team qualify for the quarter-finals and then to the Finals Day. I wish them the very best of luck; I hope they do well and win the title for Sussex. Come on Sharks!"
Expressing his excitement, Sussex head coach Jason Gilespie said: "I'm absolutely delighted. I can't speak highly enough of the young man, his performances and how he fitted into our dressing room. He was brilliant for Sussex. I'm jumping for joy at the prospect of having Rashid back for us next year."
The top-ranked T20I bowler has already established himself as a known entity in the shortest format of the game. Apart from his successful stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Rashid has also impressed in various other T20 leagues around the world.
First Published: August 31, 2018, 5:12 PM IST