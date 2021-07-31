Rashid Latif, Herschelle Gibbs slam BCCI for allegedly warning cricket boards against participation in the Kashmir Premier League

It’s a known fact that India and Pakistan are not on good terms due to constant political hostilities. However, things took an ugly turn when former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has warned several cricket boards against allowing their former players to take part in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The KPL will have six participating teams and they have drafted few foreign players like former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs and four former England cricketers among others. Meanwhile, Latif on Friday said that the BCCI will not let those foreign cricketers work in India, and potentially even bar them from commentary assignments in near future.

“The BCCI is warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, Monty Panesar & several others have been selected in the KPL,” the former wicketkeeper-batsman’s tweet read.

The @BCCI warning cricket boards that if there former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity.Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL.— Rashid (@iRashidLatif68) July 30, 2021

With Latif asserting that the players participating in the KPL will not be allowed entry in India, naturally, it did create ripples with the owners of the six franchises. According to a CricketPakistan.com report, Arshad Khan Tanoli, owner of Muzaffarabad Tigers has claimed their star signing Dilshan will participate in all the KPL matches.

“Dilshan’s participation is a slap in the face of BCCI and India,” he told the portal. Tanoli, also added that he had spoken to Dilshan and the cricketer is excited to participate in the inaugural edition of the competition. “He has already applied for a Pakistan visa. We welcome Dilshan on behalf of all Pakistan and Kashmiri fans,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gibbs has also vented his ire and slammed the BCCI for bringing a political angle into the sport. The former Proteas opening batsman feels the warning from the BCCI was unnecessary.

“Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me from playing in the KPL. Also threatening me by saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket-related work. Ludicrous,” Gibbs wrote on the microblogging site.

Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20 . Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous 🙄— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021

The inaugural edition of KPL is scheduled to run from August 6-16, in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan.

