Rashid & Nabi Slam Afghanistan Board for Sacking Asghar as Captain

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 5, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
Senior Afghanistan players have lashed out at the Cricket Board’s decision to strip Asghar Afghan of the captaincy with less than two months to go for the World Cup. In a surprising move, Afghan was removed as captain and three separate captains were named as replacements. Gulbadin Naib was given the ODI job, leaving him in charge for the World Cup while Rashid Khan and Rahmat Shah were given the reigns of the T20 and Test team respectively.

However, the decision was met with instant disapproval with Rashid himself and his colleague Mohammad Nabi, who are in India playing the IPL currently for Sunrisers Hyderabad, slamming the board on Twitter.

Nabi, who was replaced by Afghan as skipper, said the time wasn’t right to change captains as the side had gelled well under the 31-year old.

“Being a senior member of the side & having seen the rise of Afghanistan cricket @ashrafghani I don’t think it’s the right time to change the captain before the WC @afgexecutive The team has gelled really well under #Asghar & personally feel he is the right man to lead us,” (sic) he tweeted.

Star spinner Rashid took a similar stance and further added that team morale might take a hit due to such a move. “With just months to go for such a mega event like World Cup, changing the captain will cause uncertainty and also team morale will be affected,” the 20-year old said in a tweet after voicing his displeasure with the ACB’s decision.





Afghan, under whose leadership the team have won 1 Test, 33 ODIs and 37 T20Is aside from qualifying for the 2019 ICC World Cup, is yet to comment on his removal. Naib also took to Twitter, thanking the Board for his appointment.







Afghanistan will tour Scotland and Ireland in May to take on the hosts in two ODIs each. They will also lock horns with Pakistan and England in one-off ODIs before beginning their World Cup campaign against Australia on 1 June.
First Published: April 5, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
