Rashid & Nabi Slam Afghanistan Board for Sacking Asghar as Captain

Being a senior member of the side & having seen the rise of Afghanistan cricket @ashrafghani I don’t think it’s the right time to change the captain before the WC @afgexecutive The team has gelled really well under #Asghar & personally feel he is the right man to lead us @hmohib

With all the respect to the Selection Committee, I strongly disagree with the decision as it is irresponsible & bias. As we have @cricketworldcup in front of us, Captain #MAsgharAfghan should remain as our team Captain. His captaincy is highly instrumental for team success .(1/2)



With just months to go for such a mega event like World Cup, changing the captain will cause uncertainty and also team morale will be affected. @ashrafghani @afgexecutive @hmohib( 2/2)

It is with great honor and appreciation that I thank Afghanistan Cricket Board Management to honored me with the captaincy of one day national cricket team. @ACBofficials 1/2



I assure the entire nation and my team to carry this path with more fruitful results. Once again I truly appreciate the courtesy of the entire nation has extended to me and I am looking forward to begin my new journey. @ACBofficials 2/2

