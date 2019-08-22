Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

68/3 (24.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 66.0 Overs Left Today
Live

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

104/2 (26.4)

Australia
v/s
England
England

MIN. 30.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

85/2 (36.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 13, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 22 August, 2019

2ND INN

Bijapur Bulls

119/7 (19.0)

Bijapur Bulls
v/s
Hubli Tigers
Hubli Tigers*

2/0 (0.1)

Hubli Tigers need 122 runs in 113 balls at 6.47 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Match 7: CAY VS CAN

live
CAY CAY
CAN CAN

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Rathour Set to Replace Bangar as Batting Coach; Arun and Sridhar to Continue till 2021 World T20

Devadyuti Das |August 22, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
Rathour Set to Replace Bangar as Batting Coach; Arun and Sridhar to Continue till 2021 World T20

Former India opener and national selector Vikram Rathour is set to be India’s new batting coach up to the 2021 World T20 on Thursday (August 22) after pipping a strong challenge from incumbent Sanjay Bangar.

The bowling and fielding coach will remain the same with the five-man senior selection committee choosing Bharat Arun and R. Sridhar to continue in the respective positions.

Just like the selection of the head coach, the selection committee ranked the top-three contenders for all three coaches. Rathour finished ahead of Bangar and former England batsman and assistant coach Mark Ramprakash.

In the race for the bowling coach, Arun was ranked 1st ahead of former Mumbai Indians bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and former India bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad.

Sridhar, who got the backing of head coach Shastri for India’s improved fielding performances over the last couple of years, was ranked No. 1 with former Railways coach Abhay Sharma and Hyderabad fielding coach T Dilip ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Beginning Monday, a total of 14 candidates for the position of batting coach, 12 for bowling coach, 9 for fielding coach, 16 for the position of physiotherapist, 12 for the post of strength and conditioning coach and 24 for the position of administrative manager were interviewed. The entire process lasted four days and concluded on Thursday evening.

Mumbai Indians physio Nitin Patel was picked as the first choice for new physiotherapist to replace Patrick Farhart, ahead of Andrew Leipus and Vaibhav Daga. Girish Dongre will be the new administrative manager, replacing Sunil Subramanium who was involved in a major controversy in the West Indies and was almost asked to return midway through the tour.

The selection committee has decided to call the following candidates for the post of strength and conditioning coach to the NCA for a second round of interviews to assess their practical skills. Luke Woodhouse, Grant Luden, Rajnikanth Sivagnanam, Nick Webb and Anand Date are candidates vying for the berth left vacant by Shankar Basu.

“We tried our level best to give enough time to everybody. Everyone was given at least 30 minutes time, applicants from abroad gave their interviews on Skype. They answered our questions and presented their vision documents, considering all these things we have finalised all the names,” selection committee chairman MSK Prasad told the media in Mumbai on Thursday (August 22).

Former India all-rounder and Kings XI Punjab coach Bangar paid the price for India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup semifinal. It is believed that the former Railways all-rounder played a big role in the decision to send MS Dhoni at No. 7 position in the semifinal defeat to New Zealand.

“Frankly speaking, if you see in the last five years there is lot of improvement in terms of fielding. Looking ahead with the Test championships coming up and two T20 World Cups, we thought there should be some freshness in the batting coach department. That’s the reason we went ahead with Rathour as first choice.

“He was the director of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and coach of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and also assistant coach with Kings XI Punjab, so he has enough coaching experience behind him. Apart from that he has had a lot of assignments with National Cricket Academy (NCA). So with all his skill sets we thought he will be our first preference,” Prasad said.

The BCCI, however, still have the task of figuring out if all the candidates that have been selected are free of ‘conflict of interest’. Rathour’s brother-in-law Aashish Kapoor is the India junior team’s national selector but BCCI CEO Rahul Johri felt there was no ‘conflict’ in this case.

“During the interview process we asked every candidate about the conflict of interest. Since all of them agreed there was no conflict we went ahead with the interviews,” Prasad said.

On Rathour’s potential conflict, Johri said, “This was discussed at a COA meeting as well. His brother-in-law is a junior team selector and this is a position with senior team. So this would not fall under conflict of interest.

“We will inform all the candidates now and ask them if they hold any other position at the moment which could be in conflict. Once they confirm that we’ll complete the rest of the formalities to ensure they are available at the earliest. New staff will be available before the start of the new home season in October."

batting coachBharat Arunbowling coachfielding coachIndian cricket teamR SridharVikram Rathour

Related stories

Ravi Shastri Pips Moody and Hesson to Remain India Coach, Term Extends to 2021
Devadyuti Das | August 17, 2019, 8:14 AM IST

Ravi Shastri Pips Moody and Hesson to Remain India Coach, Term Extends to 2021

India Can Leave a Legacy that Other Teams Will Want to Emulate: Ravi Shastri
Cricketnext Staff | August 17, 2019, 4:54 PM IST

India Can Leave a Legacy that Other Teams Will Want to Emulate: Ravi Shastri

Shastri-Kohli Partnership - Dynamic, Formidable & Right There Amongst Best
Nikhil Narain | August 17, 2019, 8:17 AM IST

Shastri-Kohli Partnership - Dynamic, Formidable & Right There Amongst Best

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Fri, 23 Aug, 2019

BER v USA
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 23 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 24 Aug, 2019

USA v CAY
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 25 Aug, 2019

BER v CAN
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Sun, 25 Aug, 2019

USA v CAN
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 T20 | Mon, 26 Aug, 2019

BER v CAY
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...