Ravi Ashwin Posts the 'Jet Lagged Faces' of his Daughters on Instagram

India spinner Ravi Ashwin has posted an adorable picture with his daughters. The picture was posted a day after Team India reached Southampton where they are set to take on New Zealand in the WTC Final. The picture went viral quickly and garnered 1.23 Lakh likes on Instagram. Here it is:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

Ashwin said that his daughters are “jet lagged.”

Meanwhile just line any other team member, Ashwin too landed in Southampton yesterday and checked in to hotel which is in the vicinity of the stadium.

The Indian men’s cricket team arrived here on Thursday for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent Test series versus hosts England. The men’s team was accompanied by the women’s side which is touring England for three ODIs and as many T20s besides the one-off Test, starting in Bristol on June 16.

“Touchdown,” top-order batsman KL Rahul tweeted with a picture of the chartered flight in the background, confirming their safe arrival in London.

Upon completion of the quarantine period and subsequent COVID-19 test, the Virat Kohli-led men’s team will take on New Zealand in the maiden WTC final starting here from June 18. Following the WTC final, the men’s team will face England in a five-match Test series starting August 4 in Nottingham.

India are travelling with an extended 20-member squad for WTC final and subsequent series against England keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.The women’s team’s tour ends on July 15.

