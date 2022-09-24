'Ravi Bhai! Don't go Back on That': Dinesh Karthik Reminds Former India Coach of His Own Advise After 'Easy Game' Remark

Ravi Shastri teased Dinesh Karthik during a post-match chat with ‘piece of cake’ remark after he had belted a six and a four to take India over the line in a rain-affected second T20I against Australia on Friday. Needing nine to win off the final six deliveries, Karthik, who got to face just two deliveries made full use of them by clubbing the bowler Daniel Sams for a six first-ball and followed that with the winning boundary as the hosts overhauled the target of 91 with six wickets to spare.

“The finisher is with us. Easy game, DK. Two balls, piece of cake. Six, Four, Thank You very much!” Shastri told Karthik at the start of their conversation.

Also Read: Karthik’s Hilarious Response to a Query on Stealing Rohit’s Thunder

And Karthik quickly reminded the former India head coach of his own, wise words.

“You are the one who taught me to say, ‘it’s never an easy game’, Ravi bhai! Don’t go back on that, please. It’s a hard game, you know how it is!” Karthik replied.

Karthik walked in to bat when India lost allrounder Hardik Pandya and they still needed 14 to win off seven deliveries. A wide and a four from Rohit Sharma trimmed down the equation to 9 off 6.

When asked what Rohit told him before the final over, Karthik replied, “There was not too much talk. Rohit was trying to tell me this is what the bowler would do, I had my plans. As a middle order batter it is about execution. It feels good to hit the winning runs.”

Watch: Aaron Finch Applauds Jasprit Bumrah After Being Dismissed by a Searing Yorker

Daniel Sams was given the ball to defend in the final over but Karthik completed the task off the very first two deliveries.

The 37-year-old praised the performances of Axar Patel and Rohit while adding that the team needs to carry this momentum into the decider now.

“Ro (Rohit) with the bat and Axar with the ball stood out, good to see Bumrah back. We need to take the momentum forward. 1-1 is a good score. You want to play those crunch games. But more importantly, we are happy to have put up a show for the crowd with no injuries,” he said.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played in Sunday in Hyderabad.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here