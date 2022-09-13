'Ravi Bishnoi Should Now Perform in Such a Way That he Becomes Undroppable': Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that young spinner Ravi Bishnoi has age on his side and he will get more opportunities in future after getting snubbed from India’s T20 World Cup squad. Bishnoi, who was part of the Asia Cup squad, failed to make the cut for the mega ICC event in Australia. The selectors picked Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as the three spinners, while Bishnoi got selected as the standby player.

The 22-year-old has played 10 T20Is for India so far in which he picked 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.

The legendary batter advises Bishnoi to perform in such a way that he becomes undroppable as several T20 World Cups are lined up in coming years and Bishnoi has age on his side to be part of them.

“Well, he has got age on his side. There is another T20 World Cup in a couple of years’ time. There are so many T20 World Cups that he can play in the future. He should now perform in such a way that he becomes undroppable. So that’s the only way to look at it. He is a young man, it’s a good experience for him to know he can’t get into every team,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Talking about the squad selection, Gavaskar was delighted to see Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel back into the squads after recovering from their respective injuries,

“This looks a very good team. With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel coming in, it looks like India will be able to defend their totals. India have had problems in trying to defend totals. These two stalwarts coming in will certainly give the edge to India when defending totals,” he said.



The batting great further said that one should not crib about the squad selection now as he feels everyone should back the team 100 per cent.

“Deepak Chahar is one name that stands out, but they have also retained Arshdeep Singh, who gives a left-arm option in the attack. Like I said, it’s a good selection. We can always crib about this thing and that thing. But now the selection is done, this is India’s team. So let’s not ask why not this, why not that? We should back this team 100 percent. Now that the selection is done, it’s our team, back them 100 percent,” Gavaskar further added.

