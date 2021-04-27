Ravi Bishnoi Takes Catch of IPL 2021 to Get Rid of Sunil Narine | Watch Video

Young legspinner Ravi Bishnoi on Monday took a jawdropping catch in the deep that has left cricketing world terming it ‘as catch of the IPL 2021’ with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen hailing it as ‘catch of every IPL tournament’. Bishnoi’s effort resulted in the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders batter Sunil Narine and it was one of the highlights of the contest for Punjab Kings in an otherwise sorry show that saw them succumbing to a fourth defeat this season.

The 20-year-old Bishnoi ran towards his right after Narine heaved one high in the air from Arshdeep Singh. Bishnoi took a full stretched dive and managed to hold onto the catch near the deep midwicket boundary to complete the stunning catch. His acrobatics left KKR in a spot of bother at 17/3 in 3 overs in a chase of 124 against PBKS at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“The catch of EVERY IPL tournament. Wow wow wow – Bishnoi” screamed Pietersen on Twitter soon after the young leggie’s stunner.

Bishnoi came into spotlight at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa where he finished at the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps with India finishing as the runners-up.

He made his IPL debut for PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) last season when the league was held in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the road to the playoffs is narrowing with each passing game for KL Rahul-led PBKS as they have managed just two wins from six matches so far. On Monday, they struggled to 123/9 with Mayank Agarwal (31) and Chris Jordan (30) the only two players to make a significant contribution.

They started cautiously but a middle-order explosion saw them being reduced to 98/8 before Jordan dragged to a respectable total. PBKS new-ball bowlers did raise hope of an upset when they left KKR 17/3 in three overs but that target was hardly challenging as the former two-time winners chased it down in 16.4 overs with five wickets remaining.

