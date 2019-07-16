Ravi Shastri and Co. Get Automatic Entry as CoA Invites Application for Team India Support Staff

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) came out with the advertisement for applications for the Indian men’s team’s support staff which includes Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach, Physiotherapist, Strength and Conditioning Coach and Administrative Manager.
The current staff led by head coach Ravi Shastri along with batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and team manager Sunil Subramaniam have been given a 45-day extension following the World Cup to stay in charge for the West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3, as reported by CricketNext earlier
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the following positions for the senior India Men’s team — includes Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach, Physiotherapist, Strength and Conditioning Coach and Administrative Manager. Interested candidates should send their application(s) on or before July 30, 2019 by 5 pm at recruitment@bcci.tv,” a media release issue by the CoA on Tuesday (July 16) read.
The current support staff though don’t need to reapply for the job and will get a direct entry into the recruitment process. Trainer Shankar Basu and physio Patrick Farhart contract was not extended following India's semifinal exit in the World Cup and the duo will not be travelling to the West Indies.
After the West Indies tour, India's home season kicks off with the series against South Africa beginning September 15. Shastri was appointed India chief coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble's tenure ended prematurely in controversial circumstances.
The CoA also came up with minimum requirements for the applicants of these posts. The maximum age for the head coach has been fixed at 60 years. He will need to be Head Coach of a full member Test nation for a minimum period of 2 years or Head Coach of an Associate member /IPL franchise or Equivalent International Leagues/First Class Teams/ National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years. The applicant should also have experience of minimum 30 Tests or 50 ODIs.
Even the administrative manager of the team needs to have played some first-class or international cricket to be eligible to apply.
“Candidates who have (i) successfully managed a cricket team of any of the affiliated units of BCCI or the national teams, at the first class or at the International level, or (ii) have a minimum of ten years of work experience in public/private sector, will be preferred,” the BCCI eligibility criteria for the manager said.
