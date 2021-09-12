Ravi Shastri and Coaching Staff May Leave UK on Wednesday if RT-PCR Results Return Negative

India head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff colleagues Bharat Arun and R Sridhar are likely to leave for India on Wednesday provided they have two negative RT-PCR reports prior to their departure date. Shastri, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the fourth Test at the Oval, has been in quarantine since September 4 and is expected to complete his 10-day isolation period along with Arun and Sridhar on Monday.

However, the trio needs to have negative RT-PCR reports before they leave the UK shores for India and are expected to join a much stricter bio-bubble in Dubai, post IPL when the Indian team assembles for the T20 World Cup campaign.

“Ravi, Sridhar and Arun are all doing well physically and are mostly asymptomatic. They will take their RT-PCR test on Monday and if all goes well, they can fly out on the original date of departure, that is September 15. The final call will be taken by the medical team," a senior BCCI official told.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here