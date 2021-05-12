CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Ravi Shastri, B Arun, R Sridhar to Oversee Cricket Coaching Programs for Ironwood Education

Ravi Shastri, B Arun, R Sridhar to Oversee Cricket Coaching Programs for Ironwood Education

Ravi Shastri, B Arun, R Sridhar to Oversee Cricket Coaching Programs for Ironwood Education

Further, the company announced the launch of a certification programme for Cricket Coach Education and Development. The certification program will be a mix of digital and on ground methodologies, techniques and tools.

  • PTI
  • Updated: May 12, 2021, 11:42 AM IST

Professional training and education company Ironwood Education on Wednesday said it has roped in Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar as advisory board members to mentor and guide in program development for certified cricket coaching at various levels.Further, the company announced the launch of a certification programme for Cricket Coach Education and Development. The certification program will be a mix of digital and on ground methodologies, techniques and tools.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Hardik Pandya or Shikhar Dhawan Could Lead India in Big Stars’ Absence

In a regulatory filing the company said it has roped in Ravi Shastri, B Arun, and R Sridhar as Advisory Board members to mentor and guide in program development for certified cricket coaching at various levels.

“Under their able guidance, Ironwood Education aims to standardise and systematise coaching practices for all levels of the sport in the country, especially for the grassroots and intermediate levels of cricket.” the filing said.

The Ironwood certification programme for coaching will also help professional employment of cricket coaches across the country, through its articulation of uniform professional standards and contemporary practices of cricket coaching, the company said.

“A structured and systematic coaching approach is the need of the day to develop, hone and nurture world class cricketers. At Ironwood we are equally committed to aiding this learning curve, emerging professionals and entrepreneurs will benefit from,” Bela Desai, Promoter and Director of Ironwood Education Limited, said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches