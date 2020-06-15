Ravi Shastri Commentated on Yuvraj Singh's 6 Sixes Due to Last-minute Change: David Lloyd

Former England cricketer and commentator David Lloyd recently revealed that current India coach Ravi Shastri being on commentary when Yuvraj Singh slammed Stuart Broad for 6 sixes came about due to a change in the line-up.
Shastri, who was then a commentator, was originally not supposed to be on air during that time but a 'light switch' from Lloyd meant that the former India all-rounder lent his voice to a now-iconic moment.
"We did a thing with Ravi Shastri earlier on, and he said – you may not remember this, Bumble – but you actually … not changed the comm rota, but you said, ‘Ravi, you should be on now towards the end of this innings.' Is that right?" former England cricketer and host Rob Key asked Llyod during Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.
"That's right. You know sometimes, these producers haven't a clue when they're doing those comm rotas! So I just switched it slightly," Llyod said.
"(He was) absolutely brilliant, Ravi was all over it.
"It was terrific. Broady was going around the park, and that batting … Yuvraj was just flicking it. Just a little flick, and off it went. Brilliant."
Yuvraj's onslaught proved to be the difference between the two teams as India won the match by just 18 runs despite them scoring 218/4 in 20 overs.
Yuvraj remained unbeaten on 58 and his 16-ball innings included three boundaries and seven massive sixes. The 12-ball half-century that he scored in the game still remains the fastest in T20Is.
(With IANS inputs)
