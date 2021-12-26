Ravi Shastri Compares Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Styles to Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar's

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has shared his views on the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Indian cricket team has adopted the split captaincy with Kohli leading the Test side and Rohit captaining in white-ball formats. Shastri, who coached India before Rahul Dravid, worked closely with Kohli who was skipper in all three formats during his tenure, while the 59-year-old also witnessed Rohit’s captaincy when the regular captain was rested or injured.

Shastri compared Kohli and Rohit’s captaincy styles to Indian greats Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

“You look at the two (Kohli and Rohit) and compare their captaincy, it reminds me of Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Virat more like Kapil, while Rohit is more like Gavaskar," Shastri said on Star Sports.

Shastri’s tenure as India head coach ended with the 2021 T20 World Cup as the team failed to qualify for the semifinals after two heartbreaking defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.

The Kohli-Shastri enjoyed great success in the bilateral series of all three formats both home and away. However, during their partnership, India failed to win any ICC trophy despite performing exceedingly well on bilateral tours.

On working with Kohli, Shastri pointed out his and the 33-year-old’s personality is quite the same and they both decided to play aggressive and fearless cricket.

“The personality sync helped. We were both pretty aggressive and both played to win. We realised very quickly that to win you need to take 20 wickets, so you go to start picking and identifying players who will help you do that. It might take time."

“And by deciding to play aggressive and fearless cricket, it meant at times you would lose games but once you got one across the line, its infectious and I realised that early," Shastri added.

During Shastri’s tenure as head coach, India played three ICC tournaments and failed to win any despite being tagged as the favourites. The Men in Blue topped the group stage of 2019 ODI World Cup but were eliminated in the semifinals, then they lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final this year which was followed by a humiliating group-stage exit in T20 World Cup.

