Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was spotted enjoying Novak Djokovic’s semi-final clash against Cam Norrie. Shastri, who was India’s head coach till the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, is in England where he is commentating for SKY. While watching the match, he posted a couple of pictures which was titled: “Great to be back in Centre court on a scorching afternoon for what should be a humdinger. Joko vs Home boy.”

Meanwhile the top-seeded Djokovic beat No. 9 seed Cam Norrie of Britain 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals to run his winning streak at the All England Club to 27 matches in a row as he pursues a fourth straight championship there.

On the steamiest afternoon of the fortnight so far, with the temperature reaching 85 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius) and the air still, Djokovic got off to a slow start and often looked displeased, shaking his head or gesticulating toward his guest box. But unlike in the quarterfinals, when he dropped the opening two sets against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner before winning in five, it took little time for Djokovic to assert his dominance.

Meanwhile Shastri was commentating in Edgbaston where India lost to England. When asked about his commentary stint, he said this was much easier than being the India coach.

“Life is definitely easier in the commentary box (than coaching the Indian cricket team),” pat came the reply in complete honesty. “It is fairly a relaxed job now but to be honest I have been richer by the experience (India coaching stint). The seven-year stint has been a huge experience for me,” said Shastri during the lunch break on the third day of this ongoing match, in an exclusive for News 18 Cricketnext.

