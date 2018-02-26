Ravi Shastri Has a Beautiful Message for Drought-hit Cape Town

Taking to Twitter, Shastri wrote: “Time to leave beautiful Capetown and the Majestic Table Mountain. God bless you with the water. Soon coming.”
At a time when there is a Level 6 water crisis in the city of Cape Town, the Newlands Brewery comes as a blessing in disguise for the drought hit Capetonians. Not because breweries make beer and the joke that goes around is that save water and drink beer, but because the Newlands Brewery has ensured that the people in the city get as much as 25 litres of fresh spring water free of cost at the venue.
The people in Cape Town woke up to the Level 6 Water restrictions on January 1 this year and this means that every person can at maximum use 87 litres of water per day. Borehole water cannot be used for outdoor use as then groundwater resource can be preserved. Households which use more than 10,500 litres of water a month will have water management devices fit. Such has been the scenario that hotels have asked guests not to take shower for more than 2 minutes and asked guests from keeping the tap open when they are brushing or shaving.
This is where the brewery comes in the form of the genie in the magic lamp because it has used channels to ensure that fresh spring water from the Table Mountain is not only used by the brewery in its process of making beer, but also reaches the people living in the area. A cemented set-up has been made by the brewery and taps have been fitted so that people can come in a queue and fill their jars turn by turn. In fact, a parking space has also been accommodated to ensure that people don’t block the main road.
