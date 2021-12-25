'Ravi Shastri is Right, His Job is Not to Butter Everyone's Toast'

Ravichandran Ashwin recently revealed how former India head coach’s comments after the Australia tour of 2018-19 left him crushed. Shastri had then called Kuldeep Yadav as the country’s no. 1 spinner overseas following his five-wicket haul against Australia in the Sydney Test.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

In response, Shastri said his job is not to state fact without an agenda and not butter everyone’s toast. He added that if his statement made Ashwin do something different, he’s glad that he made those remarks.

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh has sided with Shastri saying Ashwin has taken those comments in a wrong way because it only meant that Kuldeep is a different bowler and hence a better option for India during overseas tours.

Also Read: At Times Disappointment is Good as it Keeps The Fire in a Player Alive, Says Dravid

“Ashwin took the comment in a wrong way," Sarandeep told news agency ANI. “I was also there on the tour with Team India about which Shastri is talking. He meant to say that Kuldeep is a better bowler for us on overseas tour because his bowling style is different and Ashwin took this in another way and yes Shastri is right, his job is not to butter everyone toast."

Sarandeep though added that Ashwin can be a game-changer for India during the South Africa Test series that gets underway from Sunday in Centurion.

“Ashwin is a great bowler who has produced good bowling style in the African conditions. Also, he can be a game-changer for us. I don’t think this will be his last tour as he has got a lot to perform," he said.

Also Read: ‘Playing at Home Gives South Africa Little Bit of an Upper Hand’

On the question of India Test captain Kohli being under pressure due to the off-field drama surrounding his sacking as the ODI skipper, Sarandeep said, “He is mentally fit and I feel that he is going to play with a free mind. Nothing related to the captaincy controversy will affect his game and he will bat exactly like the way he used to do earlier. We can hope for a century from him as this time he has a good, balanced team."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here