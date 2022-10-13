Ravi Shastri On New BCCI President Roger Binny: 'He Might Not be A Flippant Type, But...'

Roger Binny is all set to become the next BCCI President and reacting to the whole affair, his old teammate Ravi Shastri made some interesting remarks. The former India head coach was speaking to the press when he said something which was quite unexpected looking at the personality of Binny who has close to no experience in administration. Nonetheless, he was an effective coach, leading the Under-19 Indian team to the World Cup in 2000.

Earlier it was reported that the 1983-World Cup winner will be taking up the top BCCI post after Sourav Ganguly was told that he can’t continue for the second successive stint. This meant that the Board officials will now have to close in on a different man which turned out to be Binny.

Speaking on the next BCCI President, Shastri said that Binny might look ‘unassuming,’ but people will listen to him when he opens his mouth especially on cricketing affairs.

“Binny is a very amiable guy, he has got a mind of his own. He might not be a flippant type, but when he opens his mouth, I’m sure that he will be heard, especially on cricketing matters,” Shastri said.

“One area that he would look into and Indian cricket must look into is the fact that you have to make Indian cricket a spectator-friendly sport, so for me, the most important thing is that the facilities at the ground should be upgraded big time. It should be insisted upon, with the kind of bucks coming into the sport, the kind of people who come into the ground, they’ve got to get the best facilities. If that happens, the popularity of the sport will soar even further” Shastri stressed.

He congratulated the man, adding that he is happy for the World Cup winner.

“I’m delighted, because he was my colleague in the World Cup. There’s continuity there because he was the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. So, he moves on to become the president of the BCCI. And I’m extremely happy because he’s a World Cup winner, who’s the president for the first time in the history of the BCCI. His credentials are unquestionable. He’s got all the boxes ticked to take up this post,” said Shastri.

