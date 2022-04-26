Ravi Shastri On Team Culture- 'All Prima Donnas and All that S**t, That Had to Go Out'

When Ravi Shastri got a call from the BCCI to take up the role of ‘Director of Cricket’, he was commentating in the India-England series(2014). He was at Oval and had no idea what was about to befall him. He was rushed to the Indian camp where he had to take charge. The conditions were not that easy. India were getting thrashed and were 1-3 down when Shastri got the job. It needed tact to deal with the situation.

“I had no warning,” he says. “I was commentating at the Oval during India’s [2014] tour of England and came off air to find six or seven missed calls. ‘Seven bloody calls? What’s happened here?’. [The BCCI] just said: ‘We want you to take over, starting tomorrow, at any cost.’ I told them I’d have to speak to my family and commercial partners but they just said they would sort all that out. And like that I was straight in from the commentary box. You’ll see when I joined the setup [during the ODIs], I was still in jeans and loafers. Instantly my job changed.”

He revealed that he had made sure that ‘prima donna’ culture doesn’t exist in the side.

“I was very firm when it came to team culture: all the prima donnas and all that shit, that had to go out of the window early.”

England had appointed a new coach in Rob Key. It must be mentioned that they were also going through some hard times after 4-0 Ashes loss and 0-1 loss in West Indies. They needed a new coach which they now have in Key, but had Shastri taken up that job?

“Oh no, no, don’t go down that route,” replied Ravi Shastri, making it very clear that he wouldn’t have taken the job. “Haha. Oh no. Seven years with India – a full-time job, 300 days a year, 1.4 billion people judging you every day – that takes its toll. Good luck to anyone who lasts that long.”

