Outgoing India coach Ravi Shastri once asked his distraught players to join him for an Antakshatri and it worked wonders! The incident dates back to December 2017 where India were bundled out for just 112 to lose the first ODI match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. It was in Dharamsala and players were utterly disappointed with the result, leaving many of them in a foul mood. They were then told to attend an event later in the day. “Everyone be there at the bonfire at 8 pm,” Shastri had thundered, The Indian Express quoted then Team India manager Sunil Subramaniam as saying.

Lakmal ran through Indian top order with figures of 10 overs, 17 runs, 4 wickets against the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan in the series opener. The pitch at Dharamsala was aiding the seamer; moreover, the chilly conditions up north only made things difficult for Indian batters. Team was without regular skipper Virat Kohli as he had just taken the Wedding wows with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma a couple of weeks earlier.

“Suranga Lakmal nondi eduthaan (turned us inside out)”. “Everyone be there at the bonfire at 8 pm,” the coach had thundered, the manager recalls. Players were utterly terrified by Shastri-the tough as nails coach; nonetheless, they were in for a shock when they realised that all they had to do was to play some Antakshari.

“Dhoni was singing old Hindi songs until 2 in the night! And everyone left that place so joyous, the bruise of the loss had gone and everyone knew what was to be done in the future, man management, pa, no one in India is better than Shastri in that. He knows when to say what,” Subramanium added.

Such was Shastri’s man management style that India went onto thrash Sri Lanka in a few days time in Mohali where Rohit Sharma slammed a double century(208* off 153). Eventually, India would win the series in Vizag, beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a one sided affair.

