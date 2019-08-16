Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rain Stoppage

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

80/4 (37.1)

Australia trail by 178 runs, MIN. 73.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

249 (83.2)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

267 (93.2)

New Zealand lead by 177 runs
Rain Stoppage

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 1, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 16 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bengaluru Blasters *

88/3 (13.0)

Bengaluru Blasters
v/s
Mysuru Warriors
Mysuru Warriors

Toss won by Mysuru Warriors (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: FIN VS ESP

upcoming
FIN FIN
ESP ESP

Port of Spain

17 Aug, 201914:30 IST

Match 3: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

17 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Ravi Shastri Pips Moody and Hesson to Remain India Coach, Term Extends to 2021

Devadyuti Das |August 16, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
Ravi Shastri Pips Moody and Hesson to Remain India Coach, Term Extends to 2021

India coach Ravi Shastri will remain in charge of the team, at least till 2021, after the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) picked him to continue in his job after day-long interviews in Mumbai on Friday (August 16).

Shastri managed to pip Australian Tom Moody and Mike Hesson of New Zealand by a very close margin, as announced by CAC member and former India captain Kapil Dev.

Kapil said that the top three finishers were Shastri at No. 1, Hesson at No. 2 and Moody at No. 3. “We had a marking system and all three of us were unanimous in our decision with marks that these were the results,” Kapil told the media after the day-long coach interviews.

“Shastri’s term will be till 2021. We didn’t take any inputs from skipper Virat Kohli, if we did that then we would have taken inputs from the entire Indian team,” the former India captain announced.

Apart from Dev, the other two members of the CAC were former India cricketers Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

“We were really surprised by how close the margins were between the three candidates, the differences were very small numbers which amazed all of us. There are four or five parameters and out of a total of 100 we marked the candidates. Coaching philosophy, experience, achievements, communication skills and knowledge of modern coaching tools were among the main parameters,” Kapil informed about the selection process of the CAC.

While Shastri has been in charge of the Indian team since 2017, this will be his four stint with Team India after a couple of associations in the past as the Team director.

For Moody, who has been former Sri Lankan coach as well as coached Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully, this was second time unlucky after falling short in 2017 as well. Hesson, who flew down to Mumbai to give his presentation, finished a close second to Shastri.

However, Shastri’s current association with the Indian team ultimately went in his favour. “Being the current coach, knowing the boys well and they problems well, knowing what needs to be done. He (Shastri) is well versed with the entire system, while the others are not and they probably would have had to start from scratch. So we were trying to figure out how it would be if any of the other candidates were to be appointed. So all of that gave Shastri the advantage,” Gaekwad, also a former India head coach, said.

In his current stint, India played 21 Tests (including three away tours to England, South Africa and Australia) and won 13 of them under Shastri. In ODIs, India have won 43 out of 60 while in T20s the record is 25 out of 37 during this period.

While Indian skipper Virat Kohli had backed incumbent Shastri before the team left for the West Indies, CAC member made it clear that the opinion of the captain or any other team member was not sought before finalising the head coach.

“We did not speak to Virat Kohli and we did not have the chance either. If we had asked him, we would have asked the whole team,” Kapil informed.

Apart from these three, former India fielding coach and all-rounder Robin Singh and former India team manager Lalchand Rajput also appeared for their interviews earlier in the day. West Indies’ Phil Simmons was the sixth shortlisted candidate but didn’t appear for the interview, pulling out of the race on the day of the interview.

“I don’t think there was anything different in the process that selected WV Raman. We followed the same process what we followed then, there is total transparency in this process,” Gaekwad, who was also part of the same panel which picked the senior women’s team head coach earlier this year, said.

When asked if Shastri’s failure to win an ICC Trophy or an away series apart from Australia should be held against him, Kapil said, “We weren't looking at their achievements or lack of in the recent past - that is up to the BCCI. We went as per the presentation given to us."

“Ravi Shastri in his presentation revealed what he did in the last two years, what help he needs in making the team better and how he will improve in the subsequent period,” he added.

CAC’s third member Rangaswamy added that all the short-listed candidates had charted out their own vision of taking Indian cricket forward.

“All of them spoke about the way forward and we compared it with past performances and that’s how we picked on Ravi,” Rangaswamy said.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
