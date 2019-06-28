starts in
fixtures

All matches

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri Praises ‘Champions’ Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
India continued their winning ways in the ICC World Cup 2019 with a 125-run over West Indies on Thursday (June 27) yet one of the major talking points was around former skipper MS Dhoni’s approach when the team were batting.

After choosing to bat first, India put up 268-7 with Dhoni scoring an unbeaten 56. However, the number of dot balls he played out saw many criticise his slow approach in the middle overs.

As always, Kohli defended the veteran’s knock and on Friday, it was the turn of India coach Ravi Shastri to do the same in a different way.

“Different personalities. Both champions and mighty effective,” Shastri posted on Twitter along with a picture of himself, Kohli and Dhoni.

“Dhoni knows exactly what he wants to do in the middle. When he has an off day here and there, everyone starts talking. We always back him,” Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“He has won us so many games. The best thing about having someone like him is when you need those 15-20 runs he knows exactly how to get them. 8 out of 10 times his experience has come good for us,” he added.

India next take on hosts England in a mouth-watering encounter at Lord’s on Sunday (June 30).

icc world cup 2019India vs EnglandMS DhoniOff The FieldRavi Shastrivirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
