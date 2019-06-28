ICC World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri Praises ‘Champions’ Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

India continued their winning ways in the ICC World Cup 2019 with a 125-run over West Indies on Thursday (June 27) yet one of the major talking points was around former skipper MS Dhoni’s approach when the team were batting.
After choosing to bat first, India put up 268-7 with Dhoni scoring an unbeaten 56. However, the number of dot balls he played out saw many criticise his slow approach in the middle overs.
As always, Kohli defended the veteran’s knock and on Friday, it was the turn of India coach Ravi Shastri to do the same in a different way.
“Different personalities. Both champions and mighty effective,” Shastri posted on Twitter along with a picture of himself, Kohli and Dhoni.
Different personalities. Both champions and mighty effective - @imVkohli @msdhoni 🇮🇳 🙏#CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/cyBCM39wtT— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 28, 2019
“Dhoni knows exactly what he wants to do in the middle. When he has an off day here and there, everyone starts talking. We always back him,” Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“He has won us so many games. The best thing about having someone like him is when you need those 15-20 runs he knows exactly how to get them. 8 out of 10 times his experience has come good for us,” he added.
India next take on hosts England in a mouth-watering encounter at Lord’s on Sunday (June 30).
