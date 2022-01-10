Ravi Shastri Recalls How he Persuaded Skipper Virat Kohli to Include Shikhar Dhawan in Playing XI For Galle Test in 2017

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has recalled when he persuaded skipper Virat Kohli to include opener Shikhar Dhawan in the playing XI during India tour of Sri Lanka in 2017. It was after Champions Trophy 2017 where India lost to Pakistan in the final, Virat Kohli and Co. travelled to Sri Lanka for three-match series after the heartbreak defeat to arch-rivals.

Shastri recalled that opener Murali Vijay was unavailable for the opening Test due to injury and India brought back Shikhar Dhawan into the team as a replacement player. The southpaw was in sublime form during the Champions Trophy as he scored 338 runs at an average of 67.60.

The former India head coach said that it was he who persuaded Kohli to include Dhawan in the playing XI as the Indian skipper was not sure about the move as he wants a player to whom he can give a longer run.

“I remember one when people talk about selection… and it was a great selection. Shikhar Dhawan, he was not going to play, he was not in the mix. He had a good Champions trophy. I went to Virat and said, ‘this is guy’, but he said ‘no’. He said ‘we were thinking about giving someone a run. So we thought we will carry on with this process," Shastri said on ‘The Bold and Brave, The Ravi Shastri Way’ show on Star Sports.

Shastri recalled how he convinced the captain to get Dhawan on board and the move worked in India’s favour.

“I said ‘No, give this guy a go. He is looking dangerous. He is looking good. If he gets going, he will win you the match in a session. First game he plays, he gets 190 before tea. That was it. The stamp on the series was right there. And then once they lost the first game, it was one after the other," pointed out Shastri.

In the Galle Test, Dhawan slammed 190 runs off 168 balls in the first innings where he hit 31 boundaries as India won the match by 304 runs and later went on to clean sweep.

