starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 32:AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Lord's

25 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Shastri Recalls The Game That Gave Them The Belief in 1983 World Cup

PTI |June 25, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Shastri Recalls The Game That Gave Them The Belief in 1983 World Cup

Manchester: Ravi Shastri on Tuesday recalled the memorable win over the West Indies on the opening day of the 1983 World Cup at the Old Trafford stadium, an unexpected result that gave them the "belief" of going all the way.

And India did go all the way as they beat the mighty West Indies again, in the final, to lift their maiden World Cup trophy 36 years ago.

"It has all begun here (at Old Trafford) in the summer of 1983. India played on the opening day against the West Indies, a team that had never been beaten in World Cup history. This was the meeting point and India beat the West Indies on this very ground. Plenty has changed here since then," Shastri told bcci.tv, referring to the complete makeover the stadium has undergone.

India had won the game against the West Indies on June 9, 1983 after posting 262 for eight in 60 overs, with Yashpal Sharma scoring 89 off 120 balls. The Indian bowlers then put up a brilliant showing to dismiss the West Indies for 228, with Roger Binny and Shastri taking three wickets each.

"Behind the ground are the railways tracks and I will never forget that. When the game got tight Joel Garner hit one right into the railway tracks. I for one will never forget that the game because I took the last wicket.

"That (win) started it all. It gave us the belief that we could beat any side, once we had beat the West Indies. There was no stopping us. Good to be back here. 1983 is what changed the face of Indian cricket," Shastri, now the India head coach, added.

Two weeks later, India beat the West Indies again to be crowned world champions for the first time.

1983 world cup2019 world cupicc world cup 2019Ravi Shastrishastriworld cup

Related stories

Head Coach Ravi Shastri & Support Staff Get 45-Day Extension After World Cup
Devadyuti Das | June 12, 2019, 7:09 PM IST

Head Coach Ravi Shastri & Support Staff Get 45-Day Extension After World Cup

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more