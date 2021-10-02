Ravi Shastri Says MS Dhoni is Greatest Ever White Ball Captain: 'What Has He Not Won?'

India head coach Ravi Shastri is gearing up hard for his last international tournament, yes the ICC T20 World Cup. His tenure ends after this mega tournament and the firebrand cricketer-cum-commentator-cum coach is in no mood to give away this opportunity. Imagine what a farewell he would get if India win the trophy. Nonetheless, he will be joined in by former India captain MS Dhoni who will be acting as mentor to the Indian team. Speaking to Fancode, Shastri said that the World Cup winner is the greatest white-ball captain ever.

“Dhoni is the greatest white-ball captain ever. Just look at his record in ICC tournaments. What has he not won? IPL, Champions League, all ICC tournaments, two World Cups. There is no one close to him when it comes to white-ball cricket. He has to be the greatest. The King Kong, you can call him in that fashion.”

He opined that Dhoni’s cool and calculated captaincy is the reason behind CSK’s current performance. The team became the first side to qualify for the IPL playoffs, beating SRH in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“When you see Dhoni captaining a side, and you see Chennai Super Kings (CSK), there’s that assurance and calmness of things in control. The other side might me whacking sixes or fours but you still get the feeling there is this composure and control."

He then shifted his attention towards a crucial member of the Indian cricket team—Hardik Pandya, who can play a pivotal role in T20 World Cup campaign. He backed the Baroda all-rounder to come good for Mumbai Indians.

“He (Hardik) is very much a confidence player and sometimes when you’re not a 100 per cent, it can play on your mind so it was important from Mumbai Indians’ point of view that he first go on to the park and then scored the runs," Shastri signed off.

(With agencies)

