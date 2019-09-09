Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is set to get a massive salary hike of 20% which will take his annual salary close to Rs. 9.5-10 crore, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.
Shastri was earning close to Rs. 8 crore earlier. The support staff is also expected to get a hike with Bharat Arun to earn around Rs. 3.5 crore while Vikram Rathour will earn close to Rs. 2.5-3 crore.
Shastri was reappointed as the head coach for another two years and he said that the main aim will be to maintain the consistency and give youngsters a chance at the same time.
“The vision is to keep the consistency level going," Shastri said. "It will be a team in transition, and one has to keep an eye out for the youth and also keep an eye on developing the bench strength as far as batting and bowling goes across all three formats. We should, at the same time, be never losing sight of the fact that you play to win. Never losing that angle, but yet, at the same time, investing in youth."
The 57-year-old further added that World Test Championship and the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2020 are the two main focus points for the team going ahead.
“We are playing at home [against South Africa], and it is the World Test Championship, so now there is even more reason on why you have to play the way you should. There are now points to be accumulated. We are the No.1 team in the world, and we have been for the last three years, so there is pride at stake as well.
“So we want to keep that consistency going and ensuring that we are placed nicely in the table for when the time comes to decide who plays in the final."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ravi Shastri Set to Get a Massive Salary Hike in New Contract: Report
Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is set to get a massive salary hike of 20% which will take his annual salary close to Rs. 9.5-10 crore, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida All Fixtures
Team Rankings