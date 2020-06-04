Ravi Shastri Shares Clip of Cyclone Nisarga, Says Never Experienced Something Like This
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday shared a short video of cyclone Nisarga rampaging through the town of Alibag in Maharashtra. In the video, high speed wind is lashing hard on the trees in the area and displacing things from their original places.
Ravi Shastri Shares Clip of Cyclone Nisarga, Says Never Experienced Something Like This
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday shared a short video of cyclone Nisarga rampaging through the town of Alibag in Maharashtra. In the video, high speed wind is lashing hard on the trees in the area and displacing things from their original places.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings