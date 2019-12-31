Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ravi Shastri Spends Time with SRK & Raveena Before New Year's Eve

Under Shastri, India finished as the No. 1 ranked Test team in 2019 while in ODIs, the Virat Kohli-led side is currently ranked No.2. However in T20Is, India finished the year at No. 5 in the ICC rankings.

IANS |December 31, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
As the Men in Blue ended 2019 on a high after emerging as one of the most consistent cricketing sides in the world, head coach Ravi Shastri was spotted in a relaxed mood and spent the last few moments of the decade with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon in Alibag.

Shastri shared a picture on Instagram on Tuesday along with Shah Rukh, Raveena and industrialist Gautam Singhania, captioning it: "Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon and Gautam Singhania #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily."

As soon as the India coach shared it, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is also very active on social media, extended his wishes replying with emojis of champagne bottles: "Happy New Year Ravi."

Under Shastri, India finished as the No. 1 ranked Test team in 2019 while in ODIs, the Virat Kohli-led side is currently ranked No.2. However in T20Is, India finished the year at No. 5 in the ICC rankings.

India will kick-off their new year campaign with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting January 5 in Guwahati.

